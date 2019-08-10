{{featured_button_text}}
Blaine County mud slide

A mudslide Friday evening in Blaine County covered the road with three to five feet of mud.

BLAINE COUNTY - A mudslide Friday night has blocked a road near Ketchum.

Warm Springs Road is impassable from at approximately one mile past the east fork of Baker Creek, according to a post on the Blaine County Sheriff's Facebook page.

United States Forest Service crews are working to clear between three and five feet of mud covering the road.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area, or use extreme caution if traveling.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

