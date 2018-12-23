Where is the 2015 WOTUS rule in place?

The states where the 2015 WOTUS rule is currently in place are California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

Four of these — Ohio, Oklahoma, Michigan and Tennessee — have requested court injunctions that have not yet been granted.