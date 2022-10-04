 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Harrison High School students and teacher headed to journalism convention

Journalism convention

Mt. Harrison High School teacher Sarah Pelayo works with her class on the school yearbook on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

 Laurie Welch

HEYBURN — Two Minidoka County students are headed to a national journalism convention this fall.

Sarah Pelayo, the yearbook teacher at Harrison High School, will be taking two of her journalism students to the JEA-NSPA National High School Journalism Convention in St. Louis in November.

Mt. Harrison Teacher Sarah Pelayo and student Marcus Steadman talk about attending the JEA-NSPA National High School Journalism Convention in St. Louis, Missouri Nov. 9-13.

The students, senior Marcus Steadman and junior Holden Wolfe were selected by Pelayo to join her at the convention.

They will participate in leadership, press freedom, broadcasting and social media boot camps, photography and design workshops.

Yearbook class

Mt. Harrison High School senior Marcus Steadman works with sophomore Kenzie Eggleston on the school yearbook on Oct. 4, 2022, in Heyburn.

The cost per student is between $600 and $800, including flights, tours, food and spending money. The two students will also be selling Crispy Crème donuts to raise funds for the trip.

Anyone who would like to support the students can send checks payable to Mt. Harrison High School, Phoenix Publishing.

Pelayo

Mt. Harrison High School Teacher Sarah Pelayo talks Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 in her classroom about taking two students to a national journalism convention in November.
