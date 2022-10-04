Mt. Harrison High School students and teacher headed to journalism convention

HEYBURN — Two Minidoka County students are headed to a national journalism convention this fall.

Sarah Pelayo, the yearbook teacher at Harrison High School, will be taking two of her journalism students to the JEA-NSPA National High School Journalism Convention in St. Louis in November.

The students, senior Marcus Steadman and junior Holden Wolfe were selected by Pelayo to join her at the convention.

They will participate in leadership, press freedom, broadcasting and social media boot camps, photography and design workshops.

The cost per student is between $600 and $800, including flights, tours, food and spending money. The two students will also be selling Crispy Crème donuts to raise funds for the trip.

Anyone who would like to support the students can send checks payable to Mt. Harrison High School, Phoenix Publishing.