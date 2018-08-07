MERIDIAN — The Mrs. Idaho America Pageant presents The Heart of Idaho Award each year to a member of the community who inspires others by demonstrating extraordinary courage, faith and love.
The award is presented in memory of Jennifer Zitney Boals, Mrs. Caldwell 2007/2008. The recipient will be named at the pageant Oct. 6 in the Capital High School Auditorium.
To nominate someone for this award, submit a letter describing how this individual has inspired others to mrsidahoteam@yahoo.com or by mail to Susan & Sher; Mrs. Idaho America Team; 3746 N. Legacy Woods Ave.; Meridian, ID 83646.
The deadline for nominations is Aug. 26.
Tickets for the Mrs. Idaho America Pageant may be purchased at mrsidahopageant.com.
For more information, call Susan at 208-859-3809 or Sher at 208-870-3722 or email mrsidahoteam@yahoo.com.
