MERIDIAN — The Mrs. Idaho America Pageant presents The Heart of Idaho Award each year to a member of the community who inspires others by demonstrating extraordinary courage, faith and love.

The award is presented in memory of Jennifer Zitney Boals, Mrs. Caldwell 2007/2008. The recipient will be named at the pageant Oct. 6 in the Capital High School Auditorium.

To nominate someone for this award, submit a letter describing how this individual has inspired others to mrsidahoteam@yahoo.com or by mail to Susan & Sher; Mrs. Idaho America Team; 3746 N. Legacy Woods Ave.; Meridian, ID 83646.

The deadline for nominations is Aug. 26.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Tickets for the Mrs. Idaho America Pageant may be purchased at mrsidahopageant.com.

For more information, call Susan at 208-859-3809 or Sher at 208-870-3722 or email mrsidahoteam@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments