Almost everyone knows someone who has, or had, some form of cancer. The idea that we can do things to decrease our chances of getting cancer is relatively new.
In the late 1970s, food recommendations were released that would reduce risk of developing cancer and diabetes if followed. This spurred more research and more and more recommendations. Many people began to feel overwhelmed and chose to ignore or not heed the advice.
Over the years the research behind the recommendations improved and they are now translated into practical advice for the public. This advice has been refined to pinpoint specific actions and their effects on a variety of diseases, including cancers and breast cancer.
One piece of advice that has been found over and over again to have a profound impact on the prevention of breast cancer: moving. Moving, as in, not sitting.
Being active helps lower cancer risks for everyone, and moving is incredibly important for breast cancer prevention. For women, that movement should include at least 150 minutes of activity a week.
The protective effect of activity is profound against breast cancer. Women who move this much have 10 to 20 percent lower risk of getting breast cancer than women who don’t.
Currently, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. If women moved more, this statistic would change to one in 10 women. Out of 100 women, there would be 20 fewer women with breast cancer.
Moving does not have to be vigorous, like running or a gym workout, to help prevent cancer. Research has found that even walking is beneficial. Of course this is a case of more is better than less. Just doing something helps reduce risk.
It is very important to find activities you enjoy so you continue to do them. Find a friend to move with. Find ways to add moving into your daily activities. Try parking further away from the door, taking the stairs, rapid-house-cleaning, etc. All will produce a benefit.
Doing something — moving — is what helps prevent breast cancer. Take friends and family with you. Everyone will be better off.
Remember, October is breast cancer awareness month.
Gonzales is the community cancer education coordinator at St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute in Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.