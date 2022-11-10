 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moving the ball forward: Local high school student signs with a university

Local student signs with univeristy

Jaden Johnston signs with Montana State University-Billings on Wednesday in Twin Falls.

 JESSE GWIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Jaden Johnston’s dedication to soccer has paid dividends. On Nov. 9, she signed with Montana State University—Billings.

Johnston has played varsity soccer for Canyon Ridge High School since her freshman year. She is a versatile player and has filled many positions over the years.

“It is awesome to see her hard work and dedication have gotten her where she has wanted to go,” head coach Christa Tackett said. “She will be a great asset to Montana State.”

Johnston doesn’t shy away from hard work. Aside from playing for Canyon Ridge she plays with the Boise Thorns an Elite Clubs National League. This has allowed her to develop skills alongside national players. Johnston also continues to maintain a 3.6 grade point average.

