Moving right: The rise of the political migrant in Idaho

Economics still plays a role in the decision to move for many conservatives coming to Idaho. But for some, the financial motivations are impossible to disentangle from the political motivations. That certainly was the case for the Trincheras.

“We thought, ‘OK all of this tax money that is going to things we don’t believe in, we could be putting in our daughter’s trust.’ And we’re foolish if we fund these things that are contributing to the downfall of California. I don’t want to be a part of that anymore,” Trinchera said.

Gimpel has also found that Republicans are more likely than Democrats to move to an area that fits their values.

“I think it’s a little more pronounced for Republicans. We’re not exactly sure why that is,” Gimpel said in an interview with CBC radio. “It could be that Republicans on average are a little more ideological. And it could be that Republicans on average have more choice.”

It has been one month since Rene Alldridge, her husband and four young children moved to Idaho Falls from Puyallup, Washington. She said their biggest priority when it came to where to move was finding somewhere with high-speed internet, since it is so necessary to her husband’s job. But their second-biggest priority was finding somewhere they would feel “safe expressing our views.”