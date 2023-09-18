TWIN FALLS — Greg Green, director of the movie Magpie Funeral, will be this week's speaker at Chautauqua Tuesday at The Lamphouse Theater.

Magpie Funeral is playing at the theater this week from Tuesday through Thursday. Green will field questions about the film and talk about filmmaking in Idaho at 7 p.m., after Tuesday's 5:15 screening.

Darren Burrows — some will remember him from his role as Ed Chigliak in the 1990s television series Northern Exposure — plays Sy McMurphy, a bird lover who wants to witness a magpie funeral.

Burrows and actor David Weisenbert will join the discussion virtually after the movie.

"This is a rare opportunity for me to screen a film with an audience and talk about the film afterward," Green told the Times-News on Monday in a phone call from Boise, where he lives. "Independent film theaters like The Lamphouse are real gems."

The Lamphouse Theater is at 223 Fifth Ave. S. in Twin Falls.