Mountain Rides service will transport Wood River Valley residents to Twin Falls for medical treatment

KETCHUM — Mountain Rides is developing a bus service that’ll take riders from the Wood River Valley to Twin Falls for non-emergency medical treatment.

The transportation agency is beginning a two-month pilot program for this service in April that Kim MacPherson, community development director for Mountain Rides, said has been needed for some time.

During the nine years she’s worked for the agency, she’s fielded numerous calls from people inquiring about a way to make it to Twin Falls for medical appointments.

“We don’t go to Twin Falls, so it’s been something where we’ve tried to find a way to get there,” MacPherson said.

Although there are health care facilities in the Wood River Valley, including St. Luke’s locations in Ketchum and Hailey, the area is lacking certain types of specialized care.

For example, Erin Pfaeffle, the director of community engagement with St. Luke’s, said the the health care system has specialized cancer services that are available in Twin Falls and not in Blaine County.

But it’s not just services through St. Luke’s. Pfaeffle said the Wood River Valley doesn’t have the same options for dental and vision care as Twin Falls.

Town hall helps answer locals' COVID-19 vaccine questions A town hall put on by members of the Chamber of Commerce, Health District and St. Luke's helped locals better understand the COVID-19 vaccine and the current pandemic situation.