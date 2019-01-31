KETCHUM — Idaho Fish and Game is getting more reports of mountain lions near people’s homes in the Wood River Valley, and two dogs have been killed by the animals this month.
While it’s not uncommon for mountain lions to roam around in search of food, a weekend event in a Ketchum subdivision led to one animal being shot by Fish and Game. The mountain lion had killed a 60-pound bird dog Saturday morning in northwest Ketchum.
“We euthanized the lion safely, quickly and humanely, in accordance with our protocol for lions that show habituation to humans or pets in residential areas,” Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region Supervisor Craig White said in a statement.
Idaho Fish and Game says it is unwilling to risk letting mountain lions roam freely in towns when they become too comfortable near people — and especially when pets become prey.
The Wood River corridor is a natural place for mountain lions to go to as they follow deer and elk during winter, and this sometimes gets them in trouble. The increasing number of reported sightings could be because Idaho Fish and Game estimates the mountain lion population has increased in the Wood River Valley.
“We’re seeing more and more resident elk staying in that valley year-round,” White told the Times-News.
Mountain lion numbers tend to increase along with the numbers of deer and elk, which are up from five years ago, he said. And the way lawns are manicured by residents of that area make them more attractive for mountain lions and prey compared to larger cities, White said.
“It’s not a concrete jungle like L.A.,” he said.
On Saturday, the agency was called out to a Ketchum subdivision after getting a report from a woman who said the mountain lion was in her backyard.
“Her neighbor came knocking on her door and said ‘Hey, I’m missing my dog. Have you seen it?’” White said.
They then saw that the dog’s body was lying next to the mountain lion. With assistance from the Ketchum Police Department, Fish and Game evaluated the scene and found that the dog had been partially eaten.
Meanwhile, the mountain lion had wandered into a neighboring yard about 200 feet away. The residence was unoccupied, and police and a conservation officer tracked the mountain lion to the yard. They shot the cat, which was a non-lactating female between 6 and 7 years old.
“We don’t like it any more than a lot of people,” White said about the decision to kill the lion. “... If a mountain lion has attacked a pet on private property, particularly in a yard ... basically it’s at least showing a habituation to people and making pets a prey source in the yards.”
Fish and Game officials say they’d been receiving multiple reports of mountain lion activity in the same area, near where Warm Springs Creek meets the Big Wood River. They do not know whether the sightings were of the same cat.
Other recent sightings
Around mid-January, Fish and Game had also received a report of a mountain lion incident in Bellevue. A dog was attacked, and ultimately died from its injuries, but Fish and Game was unable to locate and trap the lion.
Meanwhile, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office posted a press release warning people of the danger.
“We are receiving multiple reports of mountain lion sightings throughout the Wood River Valley, including but not limited to the following neighborhoods Gimlet, Warm Springs, north Ketchum, Elkhorn, Northstar Meadows and North Hiawatha Drive off Buttercup Rd in Hailey, Griffin Ranch, Chantrelle Subdivision and Broadford Rd. in Bellevue, Idaho,” the sheriff’s office stated.
On Jan. 17, two mountain lions were reported north of Hailey, headed south near Hiawatha Drive.
“It appears to be a mother cat and a yearling juvenile cat,” the sheriff’s office reported at the time.
And also this month, police killed a young, female mountain lion when it wandered through Lava Hot Springs and showed little fear of humans. The lion was malnourished and appeared to be blind in one eye, Fish and Game said.
Idaho Fish and Game does haven an open season for mountain lions in the Wood River Valley, but this year, the quota for female lions was met pretty early, White said. The agency is evaluating its big game seasons and quotas and may propose some changes to those involving mountain lions in the Wood River Valley.
“There is no shortage of mountain lions,” White said.
Proposed changes should be posted next week at idfg.idaho.gov.
What to do if you encounter a mountain lion
Idaho has never had a recorded incident of a mountain lion killing a person, the agency reported. That being said, people are asked to be on the lookout.
“We want to remind people who have wintering deer and elk nearby that there is likely going to be mountain lions nearby, too,” White said. “People also need to take precautions, be aware of their surroundings, and not leave their pets outside and unattended.”
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office also recommends keeping small children inside when possible and not feeding pets outside. Mountain lions are more active between dusk and dawn and have been known to take down a full-grown bull elk that’s around 800 pounds, White said.
Idaho Fish and Game has the following advice for you to consider if you ever come upon a mountain lion by mistake:
- Never approach the mountain lion or offer it food.
- Don’t run. Don’t turn your back on the lion. Don’t crouch down or try to hide.
- If you have your children with you, pick them up without bending over. A youth less than 5-feet tall may trigger the animal’s predatory response if he or she is about the height of a deer, White said.
- Slowly back away while facing the lion. Make sure you leave the animal an escape route.
- Try to appear as large as possible — such as by standing on a rock or stump, holding up your arms or standing next to others.
- Make loud noises. Shout, wave your arms and throw objects if the lion doesn’t leave the area.
- If the mountain lion attacks, fight back. Stay on your feet and improvise weapons with sticks, rocks, a backpack or your hands. Use bear spray if you have it.
- If you see a mountain lion in your yard, open a window and yell or bang pans. Most of them will leave with little encouragement, White said. If you are afraid and want to discourage them from staying, you could consider using a paintball gun or a hose attached to the faucet to scare them away. Call your local police department, sheriff’s office or Idaho Fish and Game.
