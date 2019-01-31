January 2018 sightings

A year ago, the Wood River Valley was experiencing similar problems with mountain lions encroaching into people’s yard. Here are some incidents the agency reported:

Jan. 20, 2018 — A mountain lion was reported at 8:30 p.m. on the airfield at Hailey Freidman Memorial Airport. After hazing efforts failed to shoo the animal from the area, Fish and Game killed the mountain lion.

Jan. 24 — Fish and Game officers received a report of a dog that had been killed by a mountain lion in the Gimlet subdivision. A live trap was set and the adult female mountain lion was euthanized. The cat was reported to be old and in declining health.