BUHL — Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a mountain lion may have killed two goats on the west end of Buhl this week.
The officers investigated the deaths on Tuesday after citizens initially reached out to the Buhl Police Department, Regional Conservation Officer Josh Royse said.
The goats had wounds consistent with a mountain lion attack, he said, but officers had no definitive confirmation such as tracks or sightings. There have also not been any recent sightings reported in the area, though mountain lions are not uncommon, Royse said.
The animals tend to follow mule deer, which seek lower forage in the foothills and near the canyon in the winter, he said.
“We have no reason to believe there is any threat to public safety,” Royse said.
However, Idaho Fish and Game reminds residents to use extra caution with small pets and children, especially at twilight hours in the early morning and late evening. The house where the goats lived was in an area with a higher likelihood of mountain lion presence due to its proximity to open space.
