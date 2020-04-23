Mountain lion spotted in downtown Kimberly, woman videos the big cat as it escapes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KIMBERLY — A mountain lion was seen Thursday in a downtown alley, but the big cat has not been seen since.

A woman spotted the lion as she drove down the alley between Madison and Monroe streets, just a half-block west of Main Street North in Kimberly.

The woman pulled into the parking area near the post office and began to video the cat, which sat frozen as the woman approached in her car. The cat then charged at a neighboring chainlink fence trying to escape before it darted into the alley.

Kimberly Police Chief Jeff Perry said his department searched the entire town to no avail.

"We're thinking the woman scared it off," Perry said. "We're hoping it made it out of town and that it's not going to be back in the city limits."