Mountain lion spotted in downtown Kimberly, woman videos the big cat as it escapes

KIMBERLY — A mountain lion was seen Thursday in a downtown alley, but the big cat has not been seen since.
A woman spotted the lion as she drove down the alley between Madison and Monroe streets, just a half-block west of Main Street North in Kimberly.
The woman pulled into the parking area near the post office and began to video the cat, which sat frozen as the woman approached in her car. The cat then charged at a neighboring chainlink fence trying to escape before it darted into the alley.
Kimberly Police Chief Jeff Perry said his department searched the entire town to no avail.
"We're thinking the woman scared it off," Perry said. "We're hoping it made it out of town and that it's not going to be back in the city limits."
Three Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers went to the scene and worked with city police to try to find the cat, which appeared in the video to be a healthy, adult mountain lion, Regional Wildlife Manager Mike McDonald told the Times-News.
This cat's behavior was a little out of the ordinary, McDonald said. Mountain lions typically move in the early morning, in the evening, or in the middle of the night.
"Cats are pretty big-ranging animals," he said. "It could be a young male out marking its territory. Its home could be the South Hills or Rock Creek or the river."
If someone were to encounter a mountain lion, McDonald recommends they don't run from the cat. Just give the big cat room.
"These are large powerful animals," he said. "Don't run and don't back down.
"Be big and loud."
