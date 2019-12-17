GIMLET — Two mountain lions attacked pet dogs near Ketchum this weekend in unrelated incidents.
On Saturday in west Ketchum, a mountain lion attacked an Australian shepherd while it was on an unfenced porch. The dog’s owner stopped the attack quickly, and the lion immediately left the scene. The dog is injured and at a local veterinary clinic.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will not attempt to capture the mountain lion, it said in a statement.
You have free articles remaining.
On Sunday, a mountain lion killed a pet dog in Gimlet, an unincorporated town south of Ketchum. The dog, a pudelpointer, was in a fenced backyard when it was killed.
Fish and Game is attempting to trap and euthanize the lion “to ensure public safety of area residents and their pets,” it said in a statement. Like grizzly bears, lions will often return to a site once they have received a food reward there, the department said.
Editor's note: Idaho Fish and Game's original press release stated that the dog killed by a mountain lion was a German shorthair. That was incorrect. Fish and Game then said the dog was a poodle shorthair, which was incorrect. The dog was a pudelpointer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.