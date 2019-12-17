{{featured_button_text}}
Mountain lion north of Hailey

A mountain lion sits in a tree north of Hailey in January 2019.

 COURTESY OF BLAINE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

GIMLET — Two mountain lions attacked pet dogs near Ketchum this weekend in unrelated incidents.

On Saturday in west Ketchum, a mountain lion attacked an Australian shepherd while it was on an unfenced porch. The dog’s owner stopped the attack quickly, and the lion immediately left the scene. The dog is injured and at a local veterinary clinic.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will not attempt to capture the mountain lion, it said in a statement.

On Sunday, a mountain lion killed a pet dog in Gimlet, an unincorporated town south of Ketchum. The dog, a pudelpointer, was in a fenced backyard when it was killed.

Fish and Game is attempting to trap and euthanize the lion “to ensure public safety of area residents and their pets,” it said in a statement.  Like grizzly bears, lions will often return to a site once they have received a food reward there, the department said. 

Editor's note: Idaho Fish and Game's original press release stated that the dog killed by a mountain lion was a German shorthair. That was incorrect. Fish and Game then said the dog was a poodle shorthair, which was incorrect. The dog was a pudelpointer. 

