HAILEY — After almost 37 years in its current shelter, Mountain Humane will host the grand opening of its new Animal Adoption and Humane Education Center.
The community is invited to an open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at 101 Croy Cree Road. There will be children’s activities, dog-training demonstrations, tours of the 30,000 square-foot campus and much more.
Grand opening activities include:
- 11 a.m. — ribbon-cutting ceremony
- 11:15 a.m. — building tour
- 12 p.m. — dog training demonstration
- 12:15 to 3:15 p.m. — building tours every half hour
- 3:30 p.m. — dog training demonstration
- 4 p.m. — Yappy Hour (beer, wine and music in the barn)
- Throughout the day — a scavenger hunt with prizes, selfies with Mountain Humane mascots Bernard and Miss Kitty, and refreshments of coffee, hot chocolate and nibbles in Christie’s Cat Café
“It is because of the dedication of our community and donors that our new campus has become a reality,” Jo-Anne Dixon, veterinarian and executive director, said in a statement. “This vibrant community hub will be an essential tool in helping us achieve the goal of making Idaho a no-kill state by 2025.”
By more than doubling the number of pets housed and more quickly adopting them to loving homes, Mountain Humane is aiming to increase the number of annual adoptions to almost 1,500 by 2021. With approximately 40 percent of their adoptable pets coming in from overcrowded shelters in Idaho and neighboring states, this will result in more than 1,000 healthy adoptable pets per year being saved from unnecessary euthanasia.
As a leader in sheltering practices and nonprofit management, Mountain Humane consistently earns the highest ratings from charity watchdogs like Guidestar and Charity Navigator, in addition to recently being honored by Business.org as the top nonprofit to donate to in Idaho.
When asked about her favorite amenity in the new facility, Associate Director Brooke Bonner said in a statement, “I’m most excited about our new Education Barn. Complete with an interactive room for kids to do crafts and activities to help them learn valuable lessons by working with animals, our new humane education center will be a catalyst for compassion. In addition to children’s programs, it can also seat up to 150 people for workshops, trainings and other public education events, making it a valuable addition to the community.”
A 2017 study by the Sun Valley Economic Development Corporation revealed an estimated annual contribution from Mountain Humane of more than $5.3 million to Blaine County’s Changing Lives by Connecting Pets and People economy. At more than double their operating budget from that year, this means that for every $1 contributed to the nonprofit, $2 comes back to the local economy in addition to the value and impact of the organization’s services.
If you are unable to attend the grand opening but would like to arrange a tour, call 208-788-4351, ext. 212.
For more information, call 208-788-4351 or go to mountainhumane.org.
