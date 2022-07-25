Motorists travel to Buhl for lower gas prices

BUHL — Residents of this town are reaping the benefits of lower gas prices, but the secret has gotten out.

Now, people are coming from all over to fill up their gas tanks in Buhl, where on Monday average gas prices were at $4.71 while hitting $5.14 in Twin Falls, according to AAA. Gas prices in Buhl have been substantially lower for weeks.

“People come from all over the valley — from Gooding, Wendell, Twin Falls and Kimberly," said Carl Kelly, owner of Kelly Oil in Buhl.

Interstate travelers also find themselves coming to Buhl after checking their GasBuddy app, which points motorists in the direction of lower gas prices, Kelly said.

Twin Falls resident Shannon Marie Weeks said she goes out of the way to fill up in Buhl.

“I live in Twin Falls and commute to Meridian three days a week,” Weeks said. “It only adds 10 minutes to my commute to go that way and it's totally worth it for the savings.”

What’s behind the lower prices? Kelly is playing coy.

“Maybe I did,” he said.

He doesn’t want to outright say that he started the trend toward lower prices, but other Buhl residents point to him.

"(Kelly Oil) was the cheapest for a good bit before all the other stations started to match his,” Tammy Larkin of Buhl said.

Kelly told the Times-News he saw people struggling with the higher gas prices and decided to do something about it.

“Prices were extremely high," he said. "It was hurting everyone here.”

Kelly says he is still making money despite the price drop, selling gasoline and motor oil from the store. The store got its start in 1969.

“I can tell you it (our profit) isn’t a lot, but it's enough for us," he said. "We are smaller. We don’t have a lot of overhead.”

It’s been about three months, Kelly said, that he’s been extra diligent about keeping prices low.

Motorists appreciate his efforts.

“He certainly made things easier for a lot of us,” Larkin said.

The situation in Buhl isn't all that uncommon, Marie Dodds of AAA Oregon/Idaho said Monday.

"It's something we've seen over and over again," Dodds said.

"It often boils down to competition," she said. "If there is one aggressive operator who drops prices, others will often follow."