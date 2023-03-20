A 26-year-old motorcyclist was seriously hurt Friday afternoon after a driver failed to yield, police say.

The man was northbound on Martin Street when a 39-year-old female driver in a Dodge minivan, southbound on Martin, attempted to turn left on Shoup Avenue West and a collision occurred, police say.

The motorcyclist was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

No citations have been issued, and the incident is under investigation by the Twin Falls Police Department.