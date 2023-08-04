A Filer man died Thursday morning after colliding with a semi-trailer on Idaho Highway 25 near the Jerome Airport, police say.

The 44-year-old died at the scene of the 10:46 a.m. crash when he was eastbound at milepost 4.7 and passed stopped traffic that was behind a Freightliner, the Idaho State Police said. The Freightliner began to turn and the motorcycle, a Suzuki GSX-R600, struck the truck, driven by a 23-year-old Buhl man.

The motorcyclist, who was not identified, was wearing a helmet, and the driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.