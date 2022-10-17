Motorcyclist dies east of Rupert in 2-vehicle crash

RUPERT — A 60-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday night east of town when he tried to pass a vehicle that was turning left, police say.

The motorcyclist from Rupert was driving a Harley Davidson while following a Chevrolet sedan driven by a 26-year-old Rupert man at 6:55 p.m. eastbound on Idaho State Highway 25 near mile marker 54. The driver of the car slowed to a stop to initiate a left-hand turn when the motorcyclist attempted to pass the car and hit the driver’s side of the vehicle, the Idaho State Police said.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and the highway was closed for nearly three hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, East End Fire QRU, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.