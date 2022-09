BUHL — A 53-year-old motorcyclist died Thursday night after failing to stop at stop sign and colliding with a pickup truck, police said.

Eric Atwater of Buhl was westbound on 4000 North at 7:30 p.m. when he failed to stop at 1600 East and hit a Dodge Ram, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office. Atwater was pronounced dead at the scene.