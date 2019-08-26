TWIN FALLS — When it comes to options of how to spent the waning days of August and Labor Day weekend, a motorcycle ride around Idaho might be the ticket.
In its second year, the Idaho Recovery Open Awareness Ride — IROAR — is taking place from Thursday to Sept. 2, with a stop in Twin Falls on its first day. The ride will serve as both a kickoff to National Recovery Month and celebrate International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.
Stacey Rosecrans, director of the Gem County Recovery Community Center in Emmett, organized the first IROAR event in 2018 after being part of the Freedom Seekers, which gathered each September for a kickoff to National Recovery Month.
A recovering alcoholic of more than 20 years, she toyed around with the idea of having a motorcycle ride that visited the recovery centers throughout the state.
“Riding a motorcycle is my favorite therapy,” Rosecrans said. “It’s a feeling your can’t really describe, the kind of therapy you don’t have to sit on a couch for.”
Thus, IROAR was born.
IROAR is a way to raise awareness about mental health and substance use disorders, the work done by the recovery centers, while celebrating thousands of Idahoans who are successfully living a life in recovery, Rosecrans said.
John Brannen, director of Recovery in Motion in Twin Falls, is excited about the ride. As one of eight recovery centers in Idaho, Recovery in Motion provides mentors, resources and referrals to those in recovery.
The nonprofit organization’s goal is to link people to community resources, whether that covers funding for addiction treatment, food boxes, assistance with job applications or housing, said Nicole Mortensen, office administrator.
“There are hundreds of people in this community in long-term recovery,” Brannen acknowledge, himself in recovery for more than 30 years.
By providing services for free, Recovery in Motion has kept many clients out of the emergency room, or out of Canyon View Behavioral Health Services facility. “We haven’t had to call the police,” Brannen said.
“Here’s the face of recovery,” he added, emphasizing the need for awareness of the challenges faced by those struggling to deal with addiction.
The IROAR route will begin Thursday morning with breakfast in Caldwell at the Canyon Recovery Community Center, take riders to a recovery rally at the Idaho Statehouse in Boise, then head down Interstate 84, arriving in Twin Falls mid-afternoon, Brannen said.
Motorcycles will take exit 173 off the interstate and ride over the Perrine Bridge, Brannen said. They will turn into the Twin Falls Visitors Center, where lunch will be served and information will be available about drug addiction and services available to those in recovery.
From Twin Falls, the IROAR riders will head to Pocatello for dinner. The route passes through Idaho Falls, into Montana, then back through Moscow, Lewiston and McCall, visiting the cities where recovery centers are located. The ride will end with a recovery fair at the Emmett City Park on Labor Day.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little will read the Recovery Month proclamation at noon during that event.
Around 50 motorcycles are anticipated to ride the entire route, Brannen said. Those who wish to ride a portion of the route, however, are also welcome.
Proceeds from the ride will benefit the various recovery centers.
September is designated National Recovery Month by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The government agency works to increase awareness and understanding of mental illness and addictions, as well as celebrate people in recovery from these conditions.
This year’s theme is “Join the Voices for Recovery: Together We Are Stronger.”
International Overdose Awareness Day started in Australia in 2001, and is currently recognized in more than 40 countries. Drug overdoses are the leading cause of death for Americans under age 50, according to the Drug Policy Alliance.
Information on IROAR can be found at: eventbrite.com/e/iroar-idaho-recovery-open-awareness-ride-registration-60308681891
