Motorcycle rider killed in Idaho 25 crash near Hazelton
Motorcycle rider killed in Idaho 25 crash near Hazelton

Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

HAZELTON — A motorcycle rider was killed in a Saturday afternoon crash on Idaho Highway 25 east of Hazelton.

Idaho State Police said the westbound 1999 Suzuki motorcycle hit the side of a 2013 Kenworth tractor pulling an open-top ag trailer that was turning from eastbound Idaho 25 to 990 South but failed to yield at about 2:30 p.m.

The motorcycle rider died at the scene. No other information about the rider has been released while the family is being notified.

The truck was driven by Rigoberto Avila Gomez, 46, of Heyburn, ISP said.

The roadway was blocked for about three and a half hours.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

