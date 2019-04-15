{{featured_button_text}}
Steel Truman Price

DOB: 3/4/2001

Age: 18

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 130 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Charge: Aggravated battery

Bond: $50,000

If you have any information about this person, please contact the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office at 208-595-3360 or SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911.

