Sharps Fire

A Sawtooth hotshot surveys fire activity on a ridge overlooking the Sharps Fire.

 COURTESY OF INCIDENT INFORMATION SYSTEM

BELLEVUE — The latest estimates show the Sharps Fire east of Bellevue has grown to 64,575 acres and is 57 percent contained.

As of Monday morning, the fire was moving up the Little Wood River and toward Swede Peak. Fire officials were expecting lighter winds, with gusts and strong direction changes at lower elevations.

More than 500 people are staffing the fire, according to the Incident Information System. The following closures and notices are still in effect:

  • Muldoon Canyon Road is closed from EE-DA-HO Ranch (east of Bellevue).
  • East Fork Road is closed at Triumph.
  • Little Wood Reservoir Road is closed at Hunt Lane.
  • Quigley, Slaughterhouse, Indian Creek and Ohio Gulch Roads are closed where the pavement ends.
  • High Five, Road Canyon Road, and Baugh Creek roads are closed.
  • The Sawtooth National Forest implemented an Area Closure Aug. 1 for the Sharps Fire area. This includes all roads and trails.
  • The BLM has temporarily closed public lands in and around the Sharps fire in Blaine County. This includes all BLM-managed lands east of Highway 75, south of East Fork Road, then south of the Sawtooth National Forest Boundary, west of Fish Creek Road, and north of U.S. 20, and east of Gannett Road.
  • Little Wood Reservoir Road remains closed at Hunt Lane to non-residents.
  • The pre-evacuation notice remains in effect for residents north and east of the intersection of Buttercup Road and Myrtle Street in Hailey. Residents should be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.
