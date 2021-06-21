Most nursing home workers unvaccinated in Idaho, new data show

“States could decide to take action in this area to help have greater transparency about vaccination in these other facilities, but consumers and families should feel free to inquire of facilities,” Richards said.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare does not have the legal power to force long-term care facilities to disclose their vaccination rates, spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr told the Idaho Capital Sun recently.

“There isn’t anything in statute or rule that requires facilities to report, and we can’t just arbitrarily require facilities to do things that the Legislature hasn’t given the department the authority to do,” Forbing-Orr said, according to the digital newsroom. “We know this is important, and we are exploring ways we might be able to get facilities to voluntarily report, but we just started those conversations.”

AARP has a webpage listing questions families can ask if their loved one is in a nursing home to determine their safety. Find that at bit.ly/AARPquestionsCOVID.

Piecemeal data

Data from surveys corroborates the low vaccination rate among long-term care facility staff.