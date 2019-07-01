SUN VALLEY — In the ongoing struggle to provide affordable housing in mountain resort towns, Sun Valley Resort has come up with a new way to keep employees comfortable.
The resort has just completed the second of two employee dorms that will house up to 588 employees.
At the same time, the resort remodeled the employee cafeteria known as The Place, providing fresh meals that the resort’s food and beverage manager says can be compared favorably to food options at the resort’s other 20 restaurants.
“Mrs. Holding said, ‘Earl and I have always said that our employees are our most important guests,’” said Jim Snyder, the resort’s food and beverage manager, acknowledging Carol and Earl Holding, who purchased the resort since 1977. “It shows that Sun Valley Resort is committed to its most valuable investment, which is its employees.”
The three-story Aspen and Alpine buildings sit on 16 acres near the Horseman Center at the end of a paved walkway that the resort built from Sun Valley Village to the dorms.
The Aspen building, which boasts 111 rooms, now has 280 employees, with the number expected to increase in the coming weeks and in winter when Sun Valley Resort employs 1,863 employees at its peak.
Multi-purpose lounges offer a quiet space to plug into high-speed wireless internet or watch flat-screen TVs. The basement holds a fitness center with free weights, treadmills, stationary bikes, Stairmasters and other state-of-the-art equipment. An adjacent laundry that is free to residents sits across the hall from ski storage.
The nearby Alpine dorm offers 62 apartment-style rooms — some which can accommodate families.
Rent is $15 a day, or $420 a month, in a town where one-bedroom rentals usually go for $750 or $850 a month and supply is scarce.
“Affordable housing is a huge challenge in resort towns. So, we appreciate that the Holdings have invested in this,” said Justin Highhouse, Sun Valley’s manager of culture and development. “You don’t typically find housing of this quality and affordability in other resorts.”
Both buildings boast more energy conservation features than the 48-year-old former hospital that had been standing in as the employee dorm.
The new buildings boast thermally-insulted low-e windows, interior window treatments to prevent heat gain or loss, high-efficiency hydronic VRF heating and cooling systems, variable speed drives on fan and pump motors, high-performance LED light fixtures, stairwell lights that dim when there’s no detected activity and vacancy off sensors in dorm rooms.
They also have 195 solar photovoltaic panels expected to generate 103,000 kWh per year, saving Sun Valley Company about $7,200 per year at current rates. The company anticipates the system will pay for itself in nine years.
Exterior buildings and pathway lights are automatically controlled with timers and sensors.
“The new dorm is like living in an apartment,” said Karri Adams, a Sun Valley employee from California. “I have one other roommate, instead of two. And I can open the windows and control the heating and air conditioning to suit me.”
The Place, where up to 800 meals a day are served during peak season, features $3 meals that range from Moroccan beef stew with couscous to Jamaican sweet and Sour Chicken.
It also features a hot Reuben sandwich for $2, pizza slices costing $1.50 and a salad bar boasting such options as a black bean and corn salad with green chile vinaigrette.
The cafeteria seats only 102, but that’s not a problem with employees coming and going and taking meals back to their dorms and office.
It’s definitely a busy place — the nearby Village Station, which serves pasta, burgers and brews on tap, serves between 300 and 400 meals a day.
“So far, employees are over the moon about the new cafeteria,” Snyder said. “We’re very proud of it.”
Even so, Highhouse is assembling a library of microwave cooking books and organizing microwave cooking classes, in addition to hiking and biking groups, game nights, pasta nights and other activities to help employees bond and become integrated into the community.
“You’d be amazed at what you can cook in a microwave,” he said.
