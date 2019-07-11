{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning blocked traffic near the Twin Falls Courthouse for a short time.

Virginia Butler was driving a Honda Accord in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue North shortly before 8 a.m. She was turning left into a parking lot when she hit a Nissan Frontier pickup driven by Ed Tyrrell.

"I didn't see the pickup," Butler said.

Twin Falls Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene.

No one was injured in the crash. Damage to the Honda Accord was extensive, with debris scattered along the street.

Crash

The bumper from a Honda Accord sits beside a Nissan Frontier pickup after a crash on 4th Avenue North Thursday morning.

 JULIE A. FERRARO TIMES-NEWS

