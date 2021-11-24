More than just a turkey: Local groups fight food insecurity around the holidays

TWIN FALLS — It’s easy to overlook the power of sharing a meal.

Sitting down at a table with friends and family, laughter and joy filling the air.

It’s also easy to be unaware that one in nine adults and one in eight children in Idaho face food insecurity every single day.

“We live our lives blind to the realities our neighbors are facing, we are seeing housing and food insecurity all around us,” said Buddy Gharring, a board member with Everybody House, a local non-profit.

Knowing that Thanksgiving is more than just eating turkey and cranberry sauce, local churches, nonprofits and food banks have all stepped up to help Magic Valley residents experience the benefits of sharing a meal.

“It’s a special time to us because our focus is bigger than just making sure stomachs are full and it’s bigger than just making sure people have access to healthy food,” Gharring said. “Part of that is we think there is joy and celebration and togetherness that comes with eating.”

Included with Everybody House is Everybody Eats, a program started by the Twin Falls First United Methodist Church in June 2019. Normally, the program offers a cooking class each month that doubles as a way for people to have access to healthy food.

A guest chef would help a handful of community members prepare a healthy meal with ingredients that would cost around $4 at the grocery store. They would make 75 to 100 servings and then share the food with others as a group meal.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced this structure to shift.

Volunteers started offering to-go meals and eventually shifted to food vouchers, said Gharring who is a pastor with Methodist Church and the founder of Everybody Eats.

Each month the organization hands out 250 meal vouchers through community partners or in-person distribution by visiting local parks. During November and December, Everybody Eats will pass out 100 more vouchers.

With a voucher, someone can visit the local restaurant of the month and choose from three healthy meals for free.

“These restaurants are great. We are able to reimburse them $8 per meal, but that’s not the full price for these meals and so they are helping out quite a bit in this process,” he said.

So far Twin Falls Sandwich Company and Ketchum Burrito have been the first two partners with Everybody Eats. This month the partner is Yellow Brick Cafe. Saffron is December’s restaurant.

The community is also invited to buy a meal for someone else when they visit the monthly partner. One meal costs $8.

“We are really dedicated to the idea that everybody deserves to eat healthy food and everybody deserves to eat enjoyable food,” Gharring said.

Karen Vauk, president and CEO of Idaho Foodbank, said they see an increased number of people struggling with food insecurity during this time of year.

The cold weather can lead to more expensive heating bills and money spent on warm clothing, especially for children, Vauk said. Gas prices have increased recently along with the cost of food, adding more stress for low-income families.

A common saying she hears is “rent eats first.” And the food bank agrees to some degree.

“We say yes, rent should eat first,” she said. “Pay your rent, keep your roof over your head, let us help you with your food, so they are not compromising their nutrition.”

It is also beneficial when families are able to continue Thanksgiving and Christmas traditions.

“Traditions are so important for that emotional stability and resilience in families,” Vauk said.

The Idaho Foodbank’s annual holiday campaign is currently happening and donations can come in many forms, she said. Whether it be food, monetary or donations of time, they all matter.

“Last year we had 17,474 volunteers, the equivalent of an additional 25 full-time employees,” Vauk said.

She encourages residents to find local organizations and if they are able, find the best way to donate.

In Twin Falls, Mustard Seed, La Posada and South Central Community Action Partnership are all examples of groups that help provide meals.

This year, SCCAP had its annual 60 Hours to Fight Hunger Turkey Drive. Each year, the organization usually gets enough donations to put together around 1,200 boxes of food. Although it is too late to donate this year, SCCAP is always looking for volunteers.

“This is all community-based,” said Randy Wastradowski, SCCAP community services director. “Without the community, we couldn’t do what we do.”

Last year, during the heat of the pandemic, the organization received the most turkeys and cash donations ever, Wastradowski said. The community was able to step up and give back.

Local churches have also found ways to provide food assistance as the holiday season beings.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, Twin Falls Community Church will be providing 1,800 food boxes for the next six weeks at the Magic Valley Mall.

On Nov. 30, Dec. 6, Dec. 13, Dec. 20, and Dec. 27, the community can pick up a box from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the mall. The boxes contain a variety of produce and dairy products.

“If we can get families eating dinner and spending time together, it doesn’t just feed a body, it feeds a family as far as relationships go,” said Aaron Scott, pastor at Twin Falls Community Church.

Because of the magnitude of the project, Scott partnered with the First Baptist Church of Twin Falls, Taproot Church and Eastside Baptist Church.

Scott said his congregation had prayed to reach individuals struggling for food within the refuge community, the public school system and the foster care system.

Kids are out of school and sometimes not receiving meals they would otherwise get, he said. And members of the refugee community might not know the language or have a network of people to reach out to.

“I’m a dad of three little boys,” he said. “I know how much food can go quickly with that.”

And food donations don’t have to be gigantic to make a difference.

Tonia Askew, a parishioner at First Baptist Church in Twin Falls, created Thanksgiving In A Box this year after seeing rising food prices.

On Monday, she provided 30 families with meal staples such as stuffing, cranberry sauce, potatoes and a turkey.

“It goes back to the foundation of our country,” Askew said. “How much we need to come together. It’s no different than the first Thanksgiving. I care a lot about the country and the people of it.”

