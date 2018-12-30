BOISE — More than 100,000 Idahoans enrolled in health insurance coverage during open enrollment through Your Health Idaho, the state’s health insurance marketplace.
The 103,154 who enrolled from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15 is the second highest number of enrollments Your Health Idaho has experienced since inception, growing by more than one percent, with 83 percent of customers renewing their plans.
“We attribute this success to Idahoans understanding the vital role the exchange plays and our ability to offer individuals and families a robust number of insurance plans with a variety of options in coverage. Nine out of 10 customers are eligible for additional savings to help them lower monthly premiums through the use of a tax credit only offered by Your Health Idaho,” Executive Director Pat Kelly said in a statement.
This year, Your Health Idaho offered 293 health and dental plans on the exchange through its partnerships with the Department of Insurance and seven carriers. It worked with the network of more than 900 agents, brokers and enrollment counselors across the state who helped Idaho families and individuals for free to ensure they could navigate the complexities of health insurance and select a plan that was right for them and their budget.
“We would especially like to thank the Department of Insurance, Department of Health and Welfare, our carrier partners and GetInsured,” Kelly said.
For more information, go to yourhealthidaho.org.
