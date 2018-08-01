BELLEVUE — Residents who’d refused to evacuate were directly in the path of a fire Tuesday night as it raced downhill to Muldoon Canyon Road northeast of Carey.
Up until then, the Sharps Fire had been less active at night, Incident Commander Beth Lund said Wednesday. But windy, hot and dry weather pushed the fire northeast, threatening a handful of structures.
“Those areas are supposed to be evacuated,” Lund said.
But some residents chose to stay, and the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office returned to warn them of the real danger. Even then, some residents didn’t leave, she said.
“In our case, you’re never sure if people are in there or not,” Lund said.
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office warns that if people choose to stay during an evacuation, emergency responders may not be able to assist them later. Not only that, but deputies are put at risk when they have to notify those who are in danger.
This was one of the topics to be addressed during a community meeting Wednesday night in Carey. Blaine County Commissioner Larry Schoen and Sheriff Steve Harkins were expected to speak and help answer questions about evacuation procedures.
Lund came to manage the fire on Tuesday along with the Great Basin National Incident Management Team 1. The interagency team had more than 300 people staffing the fire as of Wednesday afternoon, and Lund was hoping for more.
“I firmly expect this fire to continue to come downhill at night,” she said.
The Sharps Fire had last been estimated at more than 38,000 acres, but Lund expected that the fire has grown several thousand acres beyond that.
“It’s a very active fire,” she said. “It can change minute by minute.”
The Sharps Fire, which started about 6 miles east of Bellevue, has been reported as being caused by exploding targets. The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Department of Lands said Wednesday evening that they have found the person responsible for starting the fire.
The suspect admitted to causing the fire by shooting an exploding target, Sheriff Steve Harkins said in a statement. Official charges are pending a review by the Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The suspect’s name has not yet been released.
With the fire pushing north and east through brush, grass and timber, dry thunderstorms could create downdrafts that could change the fire in an instant, Lund said. More homes could potentially still be in danger.
“You have to be ready if you’re in close proximity,” she said.
The incident management team is posting information as it becomes available on its Facebook page, on inciweb.nwcg.gov, and at the Idaho Fire Information Facebook page. Blaine County residents anywhere near the fire should prepare themselves in case of an evacuation, she said.
The fire continues burning in a hilly, steep area and has gone more than a mile into the Sawtooth National Forest. This is considered a high priority fire, with firefighters on scene from all over the U.S. Lund said a full night shift crew would continue to fight after dark.
Evacuations are in place for the Little Wood Recreation Area Campground and all residences on Little Wood Reservoir Road and Flat Top Road north of the reservoir. High Five recreation sites are evacuated and closed to the public.
Fish Creek Road is under a pre-evacuation notice. Residents should prepare to leave at any moment.
More closures are being evaluated as the fire progresses to the north. The following road and recreation area closures are still in effect:
- Muldoon Canyon Road from EE-DA-HO Ranch (east of Bellevue) to Hunt Road
- Little Wood Reservoir Road at the reservoir
- High Five, Baugh Creek, Bay Horse and Hunt roads
- Quigley Road at the mouth of the canyon where the payment ends
- Slaughterhouse Creek Road where the pavement ends
- Cove Creek Road, 1.5 miles from East Fork Road
