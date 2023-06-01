RUPERT — Who you become in life is more important than what career you choose, more than 250 seniors were told Thursday as they graduated from Minico High School.

Valedictorian Claire Neibaur told the audience about her dreams when she was younger, from becoming a candy store owner to a dolphin trainer. But in the end, she reminded everyone that who we want to be — being kind, forgiving and grateful — are some of the things that matter most.

Neibaur recounted the class’s hardship of remote learning when the COVID pandemic struck. But despite the obstacles, graduating seniors are capable of fulfilling their dreams, and they have been shaped by positive role models including parents and teachers.

Not long after she gave her serious speech, she also pulled off what was perhaps the biggest prank of the evening. When she was about to receive her diploma, she handed Principal Kimberley Kidd a live duck.

Kidd, who has served as principal of the school for four years, wondered if all 250 graduates were going to give her the same type of present. They didn’t.

Keynote speaker and football coach and teacher Keelan McCaffery, who is leaving the school this year, urged students to be resilient in the face of adversity.

“You guys are going to make mistakes,” McCaffery said. “How do I know this? Because we all do.”

But struggles can make one stronger, as he told of losing his mother when he was 9 years old, and a brother at the age of 29.

In college, he aspired to become a physical therapist but didn’t make high enough grades.

“I was devastated,” McCaffery said. “It felt like I let everyone down.”

But that caused him to change course and he found his passion for teaching, he said.

In her speech, Student Body President AnnaLee Van Every thanked teachers for persevering, especially during the pandemic.

“They prepared lessons and wore funky masks so we could be here,” Van Every said.

She also invited fellow graduating seniors and other members of the audience to take a selfie and send it to someone who has made a positive impact on their lives.

Kidd, in a previous interview with the Times-News, said she has seen the students progress through the grades and is excited for what the future holds for them outside of high school.

Twenty-seven of the graduates also earned their associate’s degrees from the College of Southern Idaho.

The ceremony was held on the school’s soccer field, not necessarily because of people requesting an outdoor setting, but the school’s gym, built in 1956, although much-loved, doesn’t offer enough seating, said Kidd. In addition, it can get hot in there.

Fortunately, the weather presented a perfect setting for the graduation ceremony.

