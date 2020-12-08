More than 13,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in Idaho next week

BOISE — Idaho officials expect more than 13,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to arrive the week of Dec. 14.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said during an Idaho AARP call Tuesday with Gov. Brad Little that the state will receive 13,615 doses “on the ground around Tuesday or Wednesday next week.”

Vaccine advisors have said the first people to receive coronavirus vaccines should be health care workers, especially those working in places such as long-term care facilities or COVID-19 units, Jeppesen said.

He said that CVS and Walgreens will help administer the vaccines to staff of long-term care facilities such as nursing homes and residential assisted living centers.

“Shortly on the heels of the Pfizer vaccine will be the Moderna vaccine,” Jeppesen said. “It’s anticipated that that could be approved as early as (Dec. 21), a bit of an early Christmas present, or as late as Monday, Dec. 28. We expect when that happens that we will proceed within 24 to 48 hours, our first shipment of Moderna vaccines ...”

The Moderna vaccine shipment would “hopefully double, if not more,” the number of people who can be vaccinated in the near future, Jeppesen said.