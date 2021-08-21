More Idahoans are using ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Officials warn it could be dangerous

Still, Boise-area residents have been accessing the drug in greater numbers than usual.

Kevin White, a pharmacist at Medicap, a drugstore in Meridian, said he now fills up to three ivermectin prescriptions a week. He noted that it used to be a drug that pharmacists rarely had to work with before the pandemic.

“You hardly ever saw ivermectin used,” White said.

Travis Walthall, a pharmacist at Rx Custom Compounding in Kuna, said he used to fill an ivermectin prescription once a year, sometimes less. He’s already up to 25 prescriptions in 2021.

But just because more people are using ivermectin more doesn’t mean acquiring it has been easy. White said patients often have to go to several doctors in the area before finding one who will write a prescription, as many don’t feel comfortable prescribing it for COVID-19.

“Not all providers are on the same page on this,” he said. “There’s a thin line that you cross with certain providers.”