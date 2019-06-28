TWIN FALLS — Housing is tight. Supply is low and demand is high, but new homes in the northwest corner of Twin Falls could help ease the crunch as soon as next summer.
The Perrine Point subdivision at the northwest corner of Falls Avenue West and Grandview Drive North could eventually hold 125 homes, owners’ representative Gerald Martens said. Martens presented the project at a Twin Falls Planning and Zoning meeting June 25.
The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office lists Martens, Gary Wolverton Jr. and Ken Stutzman as members of Tres Gringos. EHM Engineers is designing the project.
The properties will mainly be four-plexes and six-plexes. Martens said if all goes according to plan infrastructure will go in this fall. Construction could follow this winter, and paving would start in the spring. The homes might be finished by next summer.
Perrine Point was platted a decade ago and since has sat undeveloped.
“The development has moved out to where this is the next piece of property that’s likely to be developed on the west side of Twin Falls,” Martens said.
Planning and Zoning Commissioner Ryan Higley said that the subdivision will be a good addition to the city.
“It definitely fits a need we have and fits really well with the current development we have going on out there,” Higley said.
The project is not a done deal, although it is relatively straightforward.
“Until we get the approvals through the city, the sale transaction will not be complete,” Martens said.
The project will appear again July 9 before the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.