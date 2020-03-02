More grazing likely for public lands: BLM touts fire prevention, but environmentalists say proposals cave in to ranchers

In general, ranchers say the changes are overdue and needed.

Simplot Land Manager Darcy Helmick said that flexibility is needed in order to address annual variation since grasses don’t sprout at the same time every year.

Courtney said greater flexibility for how the BLM can move cattle on the range and increase cattle numbers would be an all-around improvement. In addition to making it easier to reduce fuel, it would allow ranchers to move their cattle to different allotments following fires.

“Not only is it ok ecologically,” Courtney said, “I think it helps the (rancher) economically to know they have a place to go.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Magic Valley rancher and state senator Bert Brackett has had his business disrupted by massive wildfires, including the Murphy Complex Fire in 2007, and said increased flexibility could help ranchers like him move their livestock around more strategically. If the grazing dates aren’t so rigid, ranchers can better move their cows to eat undesirable species, he said.

“If you catch (cheatgrass) when it’s lush and fast-growing, it’s very, very palatable and desired (by cattle),” Brackett said. “The increased flexibility there would be really valuable.”