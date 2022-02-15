'More good days than bad': Jerome police chief looks back on 40-year career

JEROME — After 18 years heading the city police department, Chief Dan Hall is set to retire Friday. In the final weeks of his long career, Hall took a look back over his time with law enforcement in the Magic Valley.

“I’ve had a great career — I really have,” Hall said. “I won’t sit here and tell you that I loved every day of it or every minute of it … But I can honestly say there were more good days than bad days.”

Prior to becoming chief of police in Jerome, Hall worked for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years. He was hired to the top spot for Jerome police in 2004. In that time, Jerome has seen some changes, but the town is the same in many ways as when he started.

“Despite the changes, and I mean in the big scheme of things, Jerome is still a small town,” Hall said. “For the people here, the changes over the last two decades have been tremendous. But overall, I think Jerome maintains most of its small-town character.”

People in law enforcement today are better than when he came in 38 years ago, he said.

“In my mind, there’s absolutely no doubt,” Hall said. “Our standards are higher. Our expectations are higher. The people we have working for us today are … better educated and I think they’re more service-oriented and overall our training is better.”

Hall said the reasons for people wanting to serve in law enforcement haven’t changed, and though the profession may have gotten some criticism in recent years, he said the people who serve do so because they want to contribute to their communities, just like when he started.

“The vast majority of the men and women in this line of work are here because they want to do good and they want to serve their communities and make it a better place to live, and I don’t think that’s changed at all.”

Hall credits a good support system for keeping him balanced over his long career, from his wife of 37 years to his colleagues, peers and mentors along the way. He said it’s important to be around people who can remind you of the good in the world.

“You don’t do it by yourself,” Hall said. “You do become aware of a lot of the bad things that happen every day. If you’re not careful it can give you a rather cynical mindset and you’ve got to guard against that.”

Hall said he hopes he’s leaving the Jerome Police Department in pretty good shape, though he’ll leave that for others to decide.

He’s happy to see his replacement selected from within the department. Hall will hand off his command to Duane Rubink, who has served the department for 20 years.

Rubink and his leadership team will have some ideas for making things even better moving forward, Hall said.

From Burley to Germany

Dan Hall was born in Twin Falls and raised in Burley. After graduating in 1980 from Burley High School, Hall went straight into the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Bamberg, Germany, in the early 1980s when the Cold War was at its height. As infantry, Hall said he and his fellow soldiers took their jobs very seriously, although they were able to sample some different cultures while there.

In addition to visiting places such as Paris, Austria and Luxembourg, Hall said he was exposed to more culture in Germany than a “kid from rural Idaho” normally would have been, including rock music.

“The radio stations around (the Magic Valley) back then, they were pretty low key, and their version of rock and roll was pretty mild,” Hall said. “The first night I got to my unit in Germany everybody was going to Nuremberg for the AC/DC concert, and I said, ‘Who’s AC/DC?’ I’d never heard of them.”

In the Army, Hall started out as an infantryman by choice — as a young man, he wanted to be right in the thick of the action. While people may look at that type of position and think it doesn’t advance a person for career skills outside of the military, he said, he found it to provide a lot of leadership skills.

“I think that started preparing me for the job I have now, even back then,” Hall said.

Hall would continue with the reserve system for 19 years in Army National Guard and with the Idaho Air National Guard.

Early Career

Two weeks after leaving the Army in the summer of 1983, Hall was back in Idaho and attending classes at the College of Southern Idaho’s law enforcement program. He had by that point decided he wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement.

His future wife, Diana, was also in that class. The way Hall tells it, he made quite an impression on his classmates.

“She said everybody was ready to kill me,” he said. “Having just come out of the Army, I was rather — I’ll say, ‘confident.’

“She said I was overbearing.”

Just before he was ready to finish up the course, he got his first job in law enforcement when he was hired by Twin Falls County Sheriff Jim Munn to work at the jail. Hall would work for Munn for close to 10 years.

“I really appreciate Jim giving me my start,” Hall said. “The older I’ve gotten and the more experienced I’ve gotten, the more I really appreciate Jim Munn’s leadership style and how he did things.”

Hall got his first taste of command in the early 1990s when Wayne Tousley became sheriff and Hall was promoted to lieutenant and made patrol commander.

“It’s easy to sit back and say how you think things should be done or criticize people who are in charge, but when you’re the one having to make the decisions it’s not quite as easy as you thought it was,” Hall said. “I’ve found that throughout my career, no matter what level you’re serving at, it always looks easier from afar than it does when you’re actually sitting in the seat.”

His career continued to advance and, in the late 1990s, Hall was promoted to captain of the Law Enforcement Services, where he supervised patrol deputies and detectives.

In September 2001, Hall’s reserve unit was activated after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. He saw a 90-day deployment overseas, and most of his time was before the ground war in Iraq started. Men from his unit deployed to United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar.

After almost 20 years with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Hall started thinking that he’d like to try his hand at being a chief or a sheriff, but he considered Tousley a friend and he didn’t want to run against his boss for the job for numerous reasons.

“Sheriff Tousley really gave me a lot of opportunities to further my education and to prepare, and I’m very appreciative to him for that,” Hall said.

In 2004 while Hall was driving to Boise once a week to pursue a bachelor’s degree, the police chief position in Jerome opened up. He applied just for the experience of going through the interview, to see what the process was like, and to find out what kind of questions they would ask.

“And I’ll be darned if they didn’t hire me,” he said.

New pursuits on the horizon

Heading into retirement, Hall sees opportunities to try things that he couldn’t try while committed to his work. He said he is looking forward to being involved in some different enterprises, not to mention having time to spend with grandkids.

Following a lifelong interest in military history, Hall said he plans to volunteer with the North Side Military Museum in Jerome, citing the importance of their work preserving local military history and the stories of veterans.

Hall doesn’t plan on taking any more positions of authority for a while, he said.

“I definitely don’t think I’m going to go seek another chief of police job somewhere else or run for sheriff.”

