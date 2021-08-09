‘More and more dire’: Idaho salmon advocates rally for Snake River dam breaching

The Columbia Basin Initiative has garnered the support of Native American tribes in the region. Northwest tribes gathered at the Salmon and Orca Summit a month ago in Shelton, Wash., to discuss salmon recovery. Earlier this year, members of the Northwest Tribal Salmon Alliance sent a letter to Congress and President Joe Biden in support of breaching of the lower Snake River dams.

“Failure to act isn’t just a violation of our treaty rights, it is a threat to our lives as salmon people and amoral failure of the highest order,” the letter said. “A solution to this problem can no longer be passed on to the next Congress and the next generation of tribal leaders.”

ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVISTS SAY SALMON NEED IMMEDIATE ACTIONActivists for Saturday’s rally started out at Barber Park and floated down the Boise River to Ann Morrison Park, carrying signs such as, “Wild fish need a wild river.” A few met the rafters at the end of the path, where there was beer and tables with pamphlets, T-shirts and other information. Organizers stuck signs in the grass with “Snake River Dams” crossed out in red circles.