Moose Lodge donates to The Salvation Army
Patty Cameron, left, and Moose Lodge Governor Michael Hogan

 PHOTO COURTESY OF RITA HOGAN

TWIN FALLS — The Moose Lodge of Twin Falls donated $500 to The Salvation Army in early December. Michael Hogan, governor of the Moose Lodge, presented the donation to Patty Cameron. The money stays in Twin Falls.

