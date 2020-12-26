Moose Lodge donates to The Salvation Army Dec 26, 2020 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Patty Cameron, left, and Moose Lodge Governor Michael Hogan PHOTO COURTESY OF RITA HOGAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TWIN FALLS — The Moose Lodge of Twin Falls donated $500 to The Salvation Army in early December. Michael Hogan, governor of the Moose Lodge, presented the donation to Patty Cameron. The money stays in Twin Falls. 0 comments Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Moose Lodge The Salvation Army Donations Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story +3 Local No room at the shelter: Valley House homeless housing full, nonprofit looks for help Dec 18, 2020 The housing is completely full, but it expects to break ground on a new 15 unit complex at the end of February or early March. Watch Now: Related Video Watch Now: Photo Highlights Watch now: Boys and Girls Club mission Watch now: Boys and Girls Club mission Watch now: Election day Watch now: Election day Watch now: CSI pottery class Watch now: CSI pottery class