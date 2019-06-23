KETCHUM — Julie Weston’s third mystery, “Moonscape,” will launch at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. Admission is free and refreshments will be served.
Weston’s two previous award-winning mysteries, “Moonshadows” and “Basque Moon” came out in 2015 and 2016. They take place in the 1920s in central Idaho and feature photographer Nellie Burns and her black Labrador dog Moonshine.
“In Moonscape, Julie Weston weaves a story as mysterious and captivating as the Craters of the Moon landscapes she evokes with her words.” — Ann Parker, best-selling author of “The Dying Note.”
Burns and Moonshine leap into trouble at the Craters of the Moon in 1923, searching for three missing people. Marked on maps as “unexplored,” the miles of lava resist navigation and Burns’ photography. Basque Sheriff Azgo and others search amidst rumors of a religious cult. Caves and spatter cones, secrets and lies and consuming greed endanger all. But alone, Burns faces a murder attempt in this remote and almost inaccessible landscape.
Weston grew up in Idaho, then practiced law for many years in Seattle, Washington. Her debut mystery, “Moonshadows,” was a finalist for the May Sarton Literary Award. “Basque Moon,” her second mystery, won the 2017 Willa Literary Award in historical fiction.
Weston and her husband live in Hailey where they ski, write, photograph and enjoy the outdoors. For more information, go to julieweston.com.
Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve will hold a Moonfest on July 20 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Weston will be a featured presenter that day at 9:30 a.m.
