Moody's gives Twin Falls 'excellent' credit rating

TWIN FALLS — The city has received an excellent score from a nationwide financial services company that assesses risk and assets and issues investment ratings for government entities.

City Manager Travis Rothweiler informed City Council on Monday that Twin Falls had received an Aa2 rating from Moody’s. The score is just two steps below a perfect Aaa rating, and puts Twin Falls in strong position while sourcing lease agreement for Fire Station No.2.

“According to the financial advisors, this would kick us into the ‘excellent’ category for a financial rating for a city our size,” Rothweiler said. “It’s a credit to the team that works hard and manages the city’s money.”

This is the first time the city has requested a score. In order to follow through with the lease plan for Fire Station No.2 the city was required to request a credit score.

According to Moody’s assessment, the prime-1 rating was awarded based on “the city’s strong, growing tax base that serves as a regional economic center in south-central Idaho with below-average resident income levels.”

Factors such as household incomes that are below national average prevented the coveted Aaa rating.

“The rating further reflects a strong financial profile that is expected to remain stable. The rating incorporates a modest debt burden and manageable pension liability. Governance is a key driver of the city’s initial ratings, incorporating management’s focus on maintaining strong reserves and solid capital replacement policies.”

Rothweiler likened the announcement of the city’s scores to an individual checking their credit scores to find they scored a 780 out of a possible 800.

“Overall we were super pleased with the rating,” Rothweiler said. “A stronger rating means that, should the city choose to go out and sell bonds in the future at some point in time, we will be able to receive the best rate that we can for our citizens.”