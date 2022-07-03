'Moms and grandmas' getting it done: Lincoln County Youth Center nears 1 year anniversary

RICHFIELD — Summer at the Lincoln County Youth Center offers something different every day.

Less than year since opening its doors, the youth center is a runaway hit in the community, offering activities that promote learning, socializing, and a place for kids to be themselves.

On a recent Monday, groups of kids participated in an archery course by assembling bows from popsicle sticks. Meanwhile, another, younger group of kids made musical instruments out of pots, pipes, and any other kind of everyday object, led by coach Tawnya Sorensen.

The summer programming, which serves some 85 kids a day, is a kind of choose-your-own adventure, Lincoln County Commissioner Rebecca Wood said.

“We really let our coaches do passion projects,” Wood said. “And we look to our kids to help us make a list of what they wanted to learn during the summer.”

The list they came up with is packed with activities such archery camp, survival camp, and an all-American camp to learn about the flag and patriotism.

A basketball camp, a fishing camp, space camp — even a stand-up-comedy camp for teens to practice delivering jokes from a stage — are also available and kids are invited to attend nature walks, make their own musical instruments, or learn how to cook.

The center runs buses to the Shoshone swimming pool twice a week.

And it’s free to Lincoln County youth.

‘Nothing good is easy’

The center opened its doors at the start of the school year in August 2021 and immediately began offering after-school activities. It all came together quickly, but it took a lot of work to get it there.

“Just the amount of work that it’s been to get it all together and moving forward — it’s been tough. I won’t kid anybody,” Wood said. “But it’s getting better and better, and we’re building something for the future here.”

Wood credits the community for stepping in to participate, including all the volunteers and community partners who have pledged time, money, or sweat to make the center a place for everyone.

“Nothing good is easy,” she said.

Less than a year ago, few options for after-school activities existed for children in the area.

“I used to see kids get in a lot of trouble because they didn’t have anybody after school, and they didn’t have anywhere to go,” Wood said. “They hung out waiting for parents to get home — which was sometimes a long time because most of our parents in Lincoln County work out of the county.”

The first few months were tough, Wood said. Her group held garage sales, pitched the idea to area businesses, reached out to friends and talked to parents in the county to come up with lease money for an empty church building in Richfield.

“Everybody started jumping on board and helping us do little fundraiser projects,” Wood said.

The group began talking to the Boys and Girls Club and Region IV Development. That’s when things really took off.

One application resulted in a Idaho Department of Commerce grant that enabled the group to purchase and renovate the old church building.

Then, the Department of Education awarded program organizers a 21st Century Community Learning Center grant that put the group in partnership with schools in the county.

Altogether, the nonprofit has raised about $1.25 million in grant money.

“That whole year was nothing but work and fundraisers and grant writing, and it’s kind of just been on a roll ever since,” Wood said.

All involved were surprised at the response to the youth center, which saw 85 kids on the third day.

“People knew that we needed it,” Wood said. “They could see that our county really had the need for our kids to have a safe spot to go where they could get a meal and get some hands-on, project-based curriculum.”

The center offers everything from agriculture and STEM programs to art and healthy living.

Richfield school buses drop kids off at the youth center after school, then return them to the school afterward. Youth center vans transport kids to and from the center from Dietrich and Shoshone.

‘Moms and grandmas’ getting it done

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was cautious in its support of the youth center in the beginning but quickly jumped on board. The commission, on which Wood has held a seat since 2015, created the Lincoln County Legacy Project as an agency of the county allowed to act and make decisions independently.

A few surprises have popped up along the way, given that nothing like this had been done in Lincoln County before, county resident Karma Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald chairs the Legacy Project, which has a memorandum of understanding with the county to manage the now county-owned facility.

“Rebecca and I have never done anything like this,” she said. “We’re moms and grandmas, and the team of people that worked with us are moms and grandmas, and are pretty determined to get it done. But I see what I would have wanted for my kids … and we just kind of winged it.”

One thing they have learned is that childcare is a “community issue and it’s a business issue,” Fitzgerald said.

“We have one mom with a grade-school-aged child, and she’s had to quit four jobs in the last year because she did not have adequate childcare,” she said. “But now that child comes to us every day after school, and (the mom has) been able to work and support her family a little bit better, without having to quit a job, because we are there and we are open.”

Originally, youth center founders anticipated they would get a lot of younger kids while the middle- and high-school kids might not be as interested in the program. But teenagers now make up a large portion of participants — large enough that the center plans to convert the former pastor’s house nearby house into a teen center.

“The middle school kids have found a really comfortable home with us, to the point that we had to expand that service,” Fitzgerald said. “I think the kids in middle school were just looking for a place where they could be accepted for who they are and figure out where they’re going, and we created that opportunity for them.”

Much of the time, the kids don’t know they’re learning.

“They just think they are doing a fun thing,” she said.

“The flagship section is our agriculture and STEM education center,” Fitzgerald said. “This is a farm-based community, so we like to wrap agriculture into the classrooms.

“And everything we do is for the kids to understand really where their food comes from and how to grow it themselves, and who the farmers are in their community that are also growing food, so they get exposed to that area quite a bit.”

The center even has a greenhouse and garden to use as a growing classroom.

Other groups in the community also use the center. The Idaho Food Bank maintains a food pantry at the building, and the AARP hosts a walking path for seniors in the mornings, providing a level surface in a temperature controlled environment out of the heat or the cold. A Zumba class uses the gymnasium in the evenings, and the center has even hosted community plays in the large space.

