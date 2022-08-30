Molina sentenced to life in prison for death of child

TWIN FALLS — Joshua Molina, of Jerome was sentenced to life in prison Monday for first-degree murder and four counts of injury to a child.

The charges were related to the death of his girlfriend's daughter, 20-month-old Lyryk Jean Altom, in 2017.

Molina went before 5th Judicial District Judge Benjamin J. Cluff, who sentenced him to life in prison for the count of first-degree murder. He was found guilty on June 8.

Molina was charged in 2020 for the crimes. After two weeks in court, the jury found him guilty of injury to a child, but they could not come to a decision on the rest of the charges. The case resulted in a hung jury.

Molina also received a sentence of 10 years' prison for each of the first three counts of injury to a child, and six months for the fourth count. The sentences will run consecutively.