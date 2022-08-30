 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Molina sentenced to life in prison for death of child

  • 0
Joshua Molina

Joshua Molina attends his hearing Friday at the Twin Falls County Courthouse in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Joshua Molina, of Jerome was sentenced to life in prison Monday for first-degree murder and four counts of injury to a child.

The charges were related to the death of his girlfriend's daughter, 20-month-old Lyryk Jean Altom, in 2017.

Molina went before 5th Judicial District Judge Benjamin J. Cluff, who sentenced him to life in prison for the count of first-degree murder. He was found guilty on June 8.

Molina was charged in 2020 for the crimes. After two weeks in court, the jury found him guilty of injury to a child, but they could not come to a decision on the rest of the charges. The case resulted in a hung jury.

Molina also received a sentence of 10 years' prison for each of the first three counts of injury to a child, and six months for the fourth count. The sentences will run consecutively.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News