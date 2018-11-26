Try 3 months for $3

JEROME — A mobile home south of Valley Co-op is fully engulfed in flames, a SIRCOMM supervisor said late Monday morning.

The mobile home is in the 800 block of West Avenue B in Jerome. The call came in at 11:11, the supervisor said.

Magicvalley.com will post more information as it becomes available.

