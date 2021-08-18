 Skip to main content
Mobile home fire kills at least 1 in Buhl
Mobile home fire kills at least 1 in Buhl

DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

BUHL — An 87-year-old man died in a house fire early Wednesday, the Twin Falls County Coroner's Office said.

James J. Kodesh Sr. died from smoke inhalation at his home in the Arrow R Mobile Home Park on Maple Street in Buhl, Coroner Gene Turley said.

His  son, James J. Kodesh Jr., age unknown, was flown to the Intermountain Burn Center at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

No patient by that name is listed in the burn unit as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, a nurse at the hospital told the Times-News.

The fire was reported just before 1 a.m.

