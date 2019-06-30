KETCHUM — The Mitchell Contemporary Gallery will present works by internationally known abstract expressionist Svein Koningen for Gallery Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at 400 Sun Valley Road, next to Huck & Paddle. Owner Tim Mitchell has represented Koningen since 2010 and is excited to bring his works to Ketchum.
Born in post-war Norway in 1946, Koningen and his mother joined his Dutch father in Amsterdam before the family moved to Geelong, Australia, in 1953. He pursued an art and industrial design degree but left shortly before graduation to get on with life. In 2005, Koningen moved his studio to Bruges, Belgium, where he also opened an art gallery. Today, he has relocated back to Australia where he continues to paint.
Koningen’s abstract inspiration comes from both external influences and the internal abstract thinking of a studio artist. He never plans an exact work, allowing the paint and the unconscious to come through on their own. Change is a must for Koningen which is why each work is completely unique from the next. He is always paring and scraping back paint to reveal glimpses of stories within the larger abstract story. The viewer will be drawn to touch the art and feel the ridging textures of Koningen’s bold, colorful canvases.
Mitchell Contemporary is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 970-404-7206 or email mitchellcontemporary@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.