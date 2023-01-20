Missoula Children's Theatre brings a week of magic to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — When the Missoula Children’s Theatre rolls into town, you can count on five days of rehearsals culminating in entertaining Saturday shows.
Melissa Crane, executive director of the Magic Valley Arts Council, has seen the magic of the touring children’s theater group as tour directors hold auditions for local children age 5 to 17, and within a matter of days cast members know their lines, songs, plus a few dance steps.
Auditions were held on Monday afternoon, bringing in students from Twin Falls and surrounding areas. Tour directors Logan Smart and Lillie Kraack made casting decisions the same day and the main characters began rehearsing shortly afterward, Crane said.
Rehearsals were held every day through Friday.
In addition to the performances, which this year will be an original musical adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen classic “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” the theater group creates bonds among the cast members of different ages and backgrounds.
“I love that it’s an opportunity to bring young people together and help them forge friendships,” Crane said, in addition to helping children become more confident.
Many students in Saturday’s shows have never before been involved in theater, she said, although roughly half have been in other MTC performances.
Saturday’s shows — at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts — will have more than 40 students in roles including, of course, the emperor, along with his friends, subjects, and busy silkworms.
MCT tour directors also performed workshops this week for more than 640 students attending five local schools, Crane said.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre is a regular to Twin Falls. The pandemic canceled the performance in 2020, but with 2020’s exception, this will be the 23 years of annual performances.