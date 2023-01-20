 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missoula Children's Theatre brings a week of magic to Twin Falls

'The Emperor's New Clothes' presented by the Missoula Children's Theatre

Actor and director Logan Smart, left, helps put a costume on Olivia Garn on Friday evening during the dress rehearsal for 'The Emperor's New Clothes' presented by the Missoula Children's Theatre on at the Magic Valley Arts Council in Twin Falls. The group will perform shows at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — When the Missoula Children’s Theatre rolls into town, you can count on five days of rehearsals culminating in entertaining Saturday shows.

Melissa Crane, executive director of the Magic Valley Arts Council, has seen the magic of the touring children’s theater group as tour directors hold auditions for local children age 5 to 17, and within a matter of days cast members know their lines, songs, plus a few dance steps.

Auditions were held on Monday afternoon, bringing in students from Twin Falls and surrounding areas. Tour directors Logan Smart and Lillie Kraack made casting decisions the same day and the main characters began rehearsing shortly afterward, Crane said.

Rehearsals were held every day through Friday.

In addition to the performances, which this year will be an original musical adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen classic “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” the theater group creates bonds among the cast members of different ages and backgrounds.

'The Emperor's New Clothes' presented by the Missoula Children's Theatre

Brothers Ben Gadd, front, and Peter Gadd play the Air King and Fire King, respectively, in 'The Emperor's New Clothes' on Friday evening, presented by the Missoula Children's Theatre at the Magic Valley Arts Council in Twin Falls.

“I love that it’s an opportunity to bring young people together and help them forge friendships,” Crane said, in addition to helping children become more confident.

Many students in Saturday’s shows have never before been involved in theater, she said, although roughly half have been in other MTC performances.

'The Emperor's New Clothes' presented by the Missoula Children's Theatre

Actor and director Logan Smart, center, leads young actors in a warm-up exercise during dress rehearsal for 'The Emperor's New Clothes' by the Missoula Children's Theatre on Friday evening at the Magic Valley Arts Council in Twin Falls.

Saturday’s shows — at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts — will have more than 40 students in roles including, of course, the emperor, along with his friends, subjects, and busy silkworms.

MCT tour directors also performed workshops this week for more than 640 students attending five local schools, Crane said.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre is a regular to Twin Falls. The pandemic canceled the performance in 2020, but with 2020’s exception, this will be the 23 years of annual performances.

