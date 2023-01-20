Missoula Children's Theatre brings a week of magic to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — When the Missoula Children’s Theatre rolls into town, you can count on five days of rehearsals culminating in entertaining Saturday shows.

Melissa Crane, executive director of the Magic Valley Arts Council, has seen the magic of the touring children’s theater group as tour directors hold auditions for local children age 5 to 17, and within a matter of days cast members know their lines, songs, plus a few dance steps.

Auditions were held on Monday afternoon, bringing in students from Twin Falls and surrounding areas. Tour directors Logan Smart and Lillie Kraack made casting decisions the same day and the main characters began rehearsing shortly afterward, Crane said.

Rehearsals were held every day through Friday.

In addition to the performances, which this year will be an original musical adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen classic “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” the theater group creates bonds among the cast members of different ages and backgrounds.

Want to go? The Missoula Children's Theatre presentation of "The Emperor’s New Clothes" featuring more than 40 local children will take place at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 children/students and may be purchased at the Magic Valley Arts Council box office or by calling 208-734-ARTS (2787).

“I love that it’s an opportunity to bring young people together and help them forge friendships,” Crane said, in addition to helping children become more confident.

Many students in Saturday’s shows have never before been involved in theater, she said, although roughly half have been in other MTC performances.

Saturday’s shows — at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts — will have more than 40 students in roles including, of course, the emperor, along with his friends, subjects, and busy silkworms.

MCT tour directors also performed workshops this week for more than 640 students attending five local schools, Crane said.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre is a regular to Twin Falls. The pandemic canceled the performance in 2020, but with 2020’s exception, this will be the 23 years of annual performances.

Who's in the production? Below are the cast of characters: Emperor: Pippin Evans ManyPenny: Chalet Roberts Royal Scholar Roxy: Kaylee Cox Royal Scholar Red: Emma Adolf King Air: Ben Gadd Queen Air: Liberty Allred King Earth: Flynn Hallmark Queen Earth: Clara Hurd King Fire: Peter Gadd Queen Fire: Jenne Christopherson King Water: Landen Crane Queen Water: Annalise Lord Money Council: Lucy Hatch, Rowan Evans, Benedict Evans, Eowyn Arellano Stitch: Rubeus Arellano Lid: Madilyn Crane Boots: Lucy Hurd Gem: Lilliana Gonzalez Royal Artisans: Oliver Gadd, James Gadd, Henry Empey, Ciara Roberts, Bentley Hilarides, Ellie Lombardo, Grace Kelsey, Jaissa Bridges Royal Silkworms: Lily Todd-Secaur, Delilah Arellano, Hudson Garn, Mae Garn, Emma Crane, Allison Empey, Caroline Gadd, Ann Arellano, Olivia Garn, Edmund Evans, Hazel Hallmark, Jairrehn Bridges Assistant Director: Eliza Empey Accompanist: Mary Wagoner Royal Scholar Rudy-Tour Actor/Director: Logan Smart Director-Tour Actor/Director: Lillie Kraack

