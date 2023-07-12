Miles Daisher talks about working with Tom Cruise on his latest movie, “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.”
See more here.
Miles Daisher, a professional BASE jumper from Twin Falls and a member of Team Red Bull, stands next to a “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” movie poster on Wednesday at Magic Valley Cinema 13 in Twin Falls.
Daisher spent two years working on a motorcycle BASE jump stunt off a cliff with actor Tom Cruise, who is back as IMF agent Ethan Hunt for the series’ seventh installment. The movie opened Tuesday in the United States.
Daisher's family rented out a 70-seat auditorium at the theater on Wednesday to watch the movie with friends.
Miles Daisher, a professional BASE jumper and a member of Team Red Bull, stands next to a Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part I movie poster Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Magic Valley Cinema 13 in Twin Falls. Daisher spent two years working with actor Tom Cruise doing a motorcycle BASE jump stunt off of a cliff.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
PHOTOS: BASE Jumper Miles Daisher attempts unofficial world record
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher is showered in champagne after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours June 20 at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN photos, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher lands in the water after taking a celebratory unofficial final jump June 20 at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. Daisher’s 64th jump did not count because he didn’t hike back up to the top of the canyon.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher takes his 62nd jump to break the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours June 20 at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher is greeted by someone holding a sign to signify the number of jumps he accomplished in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher takes a celebratory unofficial 64th jump after breaking the record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher lands in the bullseye as he breaks the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours June 20 at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher cools down in the river after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher walks off the boat after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher lands in the water after taking a celebratory unofficial final jump Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. Daisher's 64th jump did not count because he didn't hike back up to the top of the canyon.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher hugs Nick Hauck after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher takes a drink of champagne after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher is showered in champagne after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher rides back to Centennial Park with his wife, Nikki Daisher, after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher smiles into his helmet camera after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher climbs up the 486-foot canyon wall after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher climbs up the 486-foot canyon wall after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher high-fives a spectator after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher climbs up the 486-foot canyon wall after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher takes his 62nd jump to break the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher makes his 63rd jump to set a new record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher takes a celebratory unofficial 64th jump after breaking the record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher takes pictures with fans after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher is greeted by fans after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher is greeted by fans after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher talks with spectators after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher is greeted by fans after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher puts on his parachute as he prepares to break the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher prepares to set a new record after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher breaks the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. Daisher set the new record with 63 jumps.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Spectators applaud as Miles Daisher breaks the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher prepares to take his 62nd jump to break the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher takes his 62nd jump to break the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher rides his bike to the center of the bridge as he prepares to break the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher climbs into a boat after taking a celebratory unofficial final jump Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. Daisher's 64th jump did not count because he didn't hike back up to the top of the canyon.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher climbs into a boat after taking a celebratory unofficial final jump Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. Daisher's 64th jump did not count because he didn't hike back up to the top of the canyon.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher prepares for his first jump during his unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher does a live Facebook video during his unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher makes his first jump during his unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher uses a Twin Falls logo on his first jump Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher lands his first jump during his unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher takes off his chute during his unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher climbs out of the Snake River Canyon during his unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher holds a superhero pose after climbing out of the canyon during his unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher, center, high-fives a fellow BASE jump during an unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher heads back to the I.B. Perrine Bridge for another jump Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher makes his second jump during an unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher makes his first jump during his unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher makes his second jump during his unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher rides a bike back to his jump off spot during his unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumper Miles Daisher
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher makes his 20th jump during an unofficial world record attempt for BASE jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumper Miles Daisher
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher makes his 20th jump during an unofficial world record attempt for BASE jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumper Miles Daisher
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher makes his 20th jump during an unofficial world record attempt for BASE jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumper Miles Daisher
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher lands his 20th jump during an unofficial world record attempt for BASE jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumper Miles Daisher
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher lands his 20th jump during an unofficial world record attempt for BASE jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumper Miles Daisher
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher embraces a friend after making his 20th jump during an unofficial world record attempt for BASE jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
PHOTOS: The Miles Daisher Files
base jumping perrine bridge festival
Professional BASE jumper Miles Daisher does a gainer high over the Snake River Canyon during the 8th annual Perrine Bridge Festival in 2013.
TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Snake River Jump Presentation
DREW NASH • TIMES-NEWS REO Development Group member and local resident Miles Daisher talks about jumping the Snake River Canyon Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013 at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH • TIMES-NEWS Miles Daisher, who is sponsored by Red
Bull, "skyakes" down through Pillar Falls Thursday evening,
September 8, 2011 in preparation for the annual Perrine Bridge
Festival in Twin Falls, Idaho.
DREW NASH • TIMES-NEWS
DREW NASH � TIMES-NEWS Stephanie Rahe, 5, has her picture of
Miles Daisher sighed by Daisher himself at the annual Perrine
Bridge Festival Saturday afternoon in Twin Falls. Daisher Skyaked
earlier in the day.
DREW NASH � TIMES-NEWS Miles Daisher skyakes past the Perrine
Bridge during the annual Perrine Bridge Festival Saturday afternoon
in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH � TIMES-NEWS A BASE Jumper watches as Miles Daisher
skyakes across the sky during the annual Perrine Bridge Festival
Saturday afternoon in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH � TIMES-NEWS Miles Daisher, who's sponsored by Red
Bull, gathers his chute after skyyaking through Pillar Falls
Thursday evening in preparation for the annual Perrine Bridge
Festival in Twin Falls, Idaho.
DREW NASH � TIMES-NEWS Miles Daisher, who's sponsored by Red
Bull, talks about his decent to Pillar Falls Thursday evening in
Twin Falls.
DREW NASH � TIMES-NEWS Miles Daisher, who's sponsored by Red
Bull, is picked up by a boat after skyyaking through Pillar Falls
Thursday evening in preparation for the annual Perrine Bridge
Festival in Twin Falls, Idaho.
DREW NASH � TIMES-NEWS Twin Falls resident Miles Daisher, who's
sponsored by Red Bull, skyakes down through Pillar Falls Thursday
evening in preparation for the annual Perrine Bridge Festival in
Twin Falls, Idaho. Daisher dove out a plane at 5,000 feet.
DREW NASH � TIMES-NEWS Miles Daisher high-fives a friend after
skyyaking through Pillar Falls Thursday evening in Twin Falls,
Idaho.
DREW NASH � TIMES-NEWS Miles Daisher, who's sponsored by Red
Bull, skyakes down through Pillar Falls Thursday evening in
preparation for the annual Perrine Bridge Festival in Twin Falls,
Idaho.
BASE jumper on pace to double unofficial record
ASHLEY SMITH/The Times-News Miles Daisher BASE jumps off of the Perrine Bridge on Friday morning in Twin Falls. Daisher is attempting to set a world record for most BASE jumps in a 24-hour period.
