Missing Twin Falls woman dies in canyon crash

TWIN FALLS — Police say the body of a 30-year-old woman who had been listed as missing since March 2 was found Saturday in her car at the bottom of the Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls.

On Monday, Twin Falls Police Lt. Craig Stotts confirmed the death of 30-year-old Jalea L. Williams was a suicide.

The car went over the rim just east of Sportsman's Warehouse. Williams was alone in the car, a silver 2015 Chevrolet Sonic Turbo hatchback.

Air St Luke’s shuttled extrication equipment and personnel while Special Operations Rescue Team members rappelled over the edge of the canyon, a Saturday statement from the Magic Valley Paramedics said. The team recovered William's body from the canyon.

All personnel was out of the canyon around 9 p.m. Saturday, the statement said. Williams' next of kin have been notified, Stotts said.

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Twin Falls County Search and Rescue assisted in the recovery.

The Times-News generally does not report suicides or identify suicide victims unless the act was made in a public place or public agencies were used to search for or recover a body.