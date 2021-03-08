 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missing Twin Falls woman dies in canyon crash
0 comments

Missing Twin Falls woman dies in canyon crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Recovery team

A recovery team stages a rappelling site Saturday evening at the rim of the Snake River Canyon. Thirty-year-old Jalea L. Williams of Twin Falls died when she drove her car over the rim near Sportsman's Warehouse. Williams, who was listed as missing, was last seen at her home on March 2.

 MAGIC VALLEY PARAMEDICS

TWIN FALLS — Police say the body of a 30-year-old woman who had been listed as missing since March 2 was found Saturday in her car at the bottom of the Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls.

On Monday, Twin Falls Police Lt. Craig Stotts confirmed the death of 30-year-old Jalea L. Williams was a suicide.

The car went over the rim just east of Sportsman's Warehouse. Williams was alone in the car, a silver 2015 Chevrolet Sonic Turbo hatchback

Air St Luke’s shuttled extrication equipment and personnel while Special Operations Rescue Team members rappelled over the edge of the canyon, a Saturday statement from the Magic Valley Paramedics said. The team recovered William's body from the canyon.

All personnel was out of the canyon around 9 p.m. Saturday, the statement said.

Williams' next of kin have been notified, Stotts said.

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Twin Falls County Search and Rescue assisted in the recovery.

The Times-News generally does not report suicides or identify suicide victims unless the act was made in a public place or public agencies were used to search for or recover a body.

0 comments
0
0
0
5
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: North Korean hackers target American researchers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Photo Highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News