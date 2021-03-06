Missing persons found in the Magic Valley

The following people were previously listed as missing, but police confirm they were located.

Cassia County

John Mike Carroll, 58, went missing in Victor Nov. 10, 2005.

Anthony Ray Cordova, 17, went missing April 1, 2013.

Veronica Palacios, 16, went missing Nov. 5, 2020.

Rye Anna Nicole Sperry, 17, went missing Dec. 27, 2020.

Jerome County

Laura Adame, 20, went missing Sept. 28, 2006.

Regina Twist, went missing April 2013. She made contact with her family in Twin Falls.

Leticia Chavez, went missing in March 2009 but was found living with family in Mexico.

Twin Falls County

Mia Grace Gomez, 16, went missing Jan. 9, 2021.

Willard Hunter, 82, went missing April 2, 2013, but was located July 1, 2013.

Jayd Rasmussen, 16, went missing May 8, 2013, but was located on June 30, 2013.

Stephen Alvarez, 15, went missing May 14, 2013, but was located in Minidoka County on June 30, 2013.