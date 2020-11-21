Missing person alert issued for Mountain Home boy

MOUNTAIN HOME — Police have issued an endangered missing person alert for an 11-year-old boy who has not returned after taking his dog for a walk in Mountain Home.

William Michael Lahtinen was last seen at 4:30 p.m. when he left his house. He was wearing a brown T-shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. He may be riding a blue scooter.

He is about 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes and he has a birthmark on his nose and above his brow.

The dog was found unattended and returned home.

Anyone who sees William or has information is asked to call the Elmore County Sheriff's Office at 208-587-2100 or 911 immediately.

Idaho State Police issued the alert for the Mountain Home Police Department.

