Missing M-C teens found safe in Utah

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Two teenagers who were reported missing from the Mini-Cassia area Dec. 6 are home after being found in Utah late Monday night.

"They look healthy, safe and sound," Heyburn Police Chief Ryan Bertalotto said.

Isaiah Rogers and Tala Freiburger, both 16 years old, were caught by police officers at about 11 p.m. in South Salt Lake City while engaged in “suspicious activity” at a retail store, Bertalotto said.

The pair of runaways were placed in a shelter and their parents traveled from southern Idaho to Salt Lake City to pick them up early Tuesday morning.

Although admitting that her family has healing to do, Tayla’s mother Kym described her feelings as “instant relief” when she heard that the two had been found.

“We are just glad we are able to see her face ... and know our girl is back,” she said.

Bertalotto was unsure whether the pair would face criminal charges in Utah. As far as the runaway situation itself, the police chief said county prosecutors' offices will review the matter after reviewing police reports.

Freiburger is from Burley while Rogers is from Heyburn.