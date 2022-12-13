Missing M-C teens found safe in Utah

TIMES-NEWS
SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Two teenagers who were reported missing from the Mini-Cassia area Dec. 6 are home after being found in Utah late Monday night.
"They look healthy, safe and sound," Heyburn Police Chief Ryan Bertalotto said.
Isaiah Rogers and Tala Freiburger, both 16 years old, were caught by police officers at about 11 p.m. in South Salt Lake City while engaged in “suspicious activity” at a retail store, Bertalotto said.
The pair of runaways were placed in a shelter and their parents traveled from southern Idaho to Salt Lake City to pick them up early Tuesday morning.
Although admitting that her family has healing to do, Tayla’s mother Kym described her feelings as “instant relief” when she heard that the two had been found.
“We are just glad we are able to see her face ... and know our girl is back,” she said.
Bertalotto was unsure whether the pair would face criminal charges in Utah. As far as the runaway situation itself, the police chief said county prosecutors' offices will review the matter after reviewing police reports.
Freiburger is from Burley while Rogers is from Heyburn.
<p>The emotional moment a cat owner was reunited with her lost pet was caught - on doorbell cam.</p><p>Roxy Heinhorst is seen crying and jumping for joy when her runaway moggy wandered back to the house.</p><p>Five-year-old domestic short hair Oliver from Illinois managed to sneak out while they were rushing out of the door to get to work.</p><p>After Oliver's owners returned from work they realised the cat had made off when seeing their doorbell camera footage from earlier that morning.</p><p>Panic set in and they immediately went out searching for the missing cat that has only ever been within their home.</p><p>After coming home from the search they left Oliver's favourite blanket on the porch and lo and behold he appeared out of nowhere.</p><p>Oliver was out of the house with his whereabouts unknown to his owners for 12 hours.</p><p>Footage shows the heartwarming moment owner Roxy realises Oliver has returned and gives him a huge hug while bouncing ecstatically.</p><p>Roxy's husband Drake said: "We had just returned home after searching the neighborhood for a couple hours. </p><p>"My wife was laying out one of our cat's favorite blankets when he shows up to our surprise.</p><p>"When leaving for work my wife ran out the front door in a bit of a rush. </p><p>"We later saw in our Ring footage that was when the cat slipped through the front door and darted to our bushes. </p><p>"That was at about 7am, we didn't know he was missing until almost 5pm getting home from work. </p><p>"We have no idea where he adventured to but I doubt it was very far. </p><p>"We did put out a notice on a local Facebook group that highlights missing animals. </p><p>"No reports came in before he returned home on his own.</p><p>"We were so glad to know he was safe as we live near a busy highway and also our neighborhood has had coyote issues before."</p><p>Drake and Roxy's panic was not exaggerated as cats in their neighbourhood that went missing have ended up dead.</p><p>Since this escape incident, the couple will be more vigilant and hopefully, Oliver will behave himself.</p><p>"We have a screened-in patio that he loves spending the days on to get some fresh air so we hope he will stay content with that. </p><p>"We will definitely be keeping a close eye on him."</p>
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.